15,041 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,041 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

