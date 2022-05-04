19,011 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,011 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

