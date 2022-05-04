1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

