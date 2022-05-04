2,232 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,026,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

