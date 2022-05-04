2,896 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.