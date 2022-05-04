2,896 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.