4,934 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.