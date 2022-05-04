Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,532 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.