Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Antero Resources by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.