AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

