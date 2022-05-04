Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.