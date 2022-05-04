América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

