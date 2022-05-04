American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 146,516 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 599.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 73,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,319,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 224,058 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a P/E ratio of 230.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.