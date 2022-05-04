American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 20,020 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Weis Markets worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weis Markets by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Weis Markets by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.