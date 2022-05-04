American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,117 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of The Shyft Group worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,535,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $899.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.71.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

