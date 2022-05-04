American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of BancFirst worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

