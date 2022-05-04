American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Caleres worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caleres by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 249,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

