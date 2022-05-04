American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,559 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $512.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $479.10 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

