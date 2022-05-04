American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:VET opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

