American Century Companies Inc. Buys 313,935 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Comstock Resources worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE CRK opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

