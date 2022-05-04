American Century Companies Inc. Buys 50,516 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,088,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $13,221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.