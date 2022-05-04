American Century Companies Inc. Buys 53,302 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.50% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,720,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 304,827 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 137,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 123.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

