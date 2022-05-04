American Century Companies Inc. Buys 79,180 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 371,636 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

