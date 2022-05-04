American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,621 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

