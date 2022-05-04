American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 479,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

