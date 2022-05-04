American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.42% of HomeStreet worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

