American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 294.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of IAMGOLD worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

