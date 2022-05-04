American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of SFL worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

