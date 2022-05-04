American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.
WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.
Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.