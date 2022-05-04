American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

