American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

AIT opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

