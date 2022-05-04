American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.47%.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

