American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cars.com worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

