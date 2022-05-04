American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AAR worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 517,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AIR stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

