American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

