American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,915 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Transocean worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

