American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of PriceSmart worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PriceSmart by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PriceSmart by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,743 shares of company stock worth $5,946,714. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

