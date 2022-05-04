American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274,967 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

