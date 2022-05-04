American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 606.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 118,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

