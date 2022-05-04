American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.16) to €15.30 ($16.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

