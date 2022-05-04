American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,419 shares of company stock valued at $694,472. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

OFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

