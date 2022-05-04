American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

