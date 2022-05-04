American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

