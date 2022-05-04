American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

