American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Eldorado Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

