American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,249 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,545.77.

NYSE RIO opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

