American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 24,790 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.