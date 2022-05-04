American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,386 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1,128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

