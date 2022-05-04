American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 54,768 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 228.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.