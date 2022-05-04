American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 73,715 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of BOX worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BOX stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
