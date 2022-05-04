American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 79,018 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

